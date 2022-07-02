Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 952.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,670,000 after purchasing an additional 81,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 954,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,039,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.12). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $971.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

