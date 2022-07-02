Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 606,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after buying an additional 65,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 289,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after buying an additional 123,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

