Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 111,691 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,691 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

