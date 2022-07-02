Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 249 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $547,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $246.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.49. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

