Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 256,055 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,055 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,991,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 645,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

