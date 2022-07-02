Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $110,000 Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,042,000 after acquiring an additional 111,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,303,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 57,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NJR stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.47%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

