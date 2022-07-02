Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,872,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,304,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,337,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13.

