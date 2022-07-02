Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter.

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

SFM stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

