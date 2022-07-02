Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Diageo (LON:DGE)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.66) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($34.35) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.08) to GBX 5,040 ($61.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.43) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,043.33 ($49.61).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,507.50 ($43.03) on Thursday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,691.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,756.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.22 billion and a PE ratio of 26.98.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($43.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($10,151.33). Insiders purchased a total of 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638 in the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

