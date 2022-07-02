Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $48.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.44.

GO opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,349.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 678,878 shares of company stock worth $25,635,041. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 330,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 617.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

