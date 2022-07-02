Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €164.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €164.00 ($174.47) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($175.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €165.00 ($175.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($205.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($195.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €154.45 ($164.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €159.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €156.40. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($180.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

