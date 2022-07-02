Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €165.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €165.00 ($175.53) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($195.74) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($171.28) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

ETR:DB1 opened at €154.45 ($164.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is €159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €156.40. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 52 week high of €169.55 ($180.37). The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.35.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

