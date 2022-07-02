Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given New €56.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.20 ($67.23) to €56.70 ($60.32) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPSGY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €52.70 ($56.06) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.72) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.74.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.