Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.50 by Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €23.50 ($25.00) price objective from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($30.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of DTE stock opened at €19.22 ($20.44) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.16.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

