Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 251.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on HZNOF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dexterra Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS HZNOF opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

