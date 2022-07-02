Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $86,532,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,537,000 after acquiring an additional 459,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $121.21 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

