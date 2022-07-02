DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.57. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,294,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,137,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.