DoorDash (DASH) and The Competition Financial Comparison

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) is one of 231 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DoorDash to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get DoorDash alerts:

This table compares DoorDash and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -9.97% -11.29% -8.02% DoorDash Competitors -20.86% -52.32% -7.83%

90.6% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DoorDash and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 10 13 1 2.63 DoorDash Competitors 730 5443 11574 257 2.63

DoorDash currently has a consensus target price of $140.19, suggesting a potential upside of 106.31%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 55.84%. Given DoorDash’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

DoorDash has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $4.89 billion -$468.00 million -44.41 DoorDash Competitors $3.33 billion $332.95 million 15.94

DoorDash has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DoorDash beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.