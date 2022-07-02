DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $66,609.40 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 935 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $66,609.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoorDash stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,901,000 after purchasing an additional 307,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DoorDash by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after acquiring an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

