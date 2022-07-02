DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target Cut to 1,450.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,618.00 to 1,450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DSDVY. HSBC raised shares of DSV A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of DSV A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,248.51.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $70.58 on Friday. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $67.44 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

