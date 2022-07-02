Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Duke Energy by 266.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

