Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 653,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,587 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 204,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 152,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 76,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.