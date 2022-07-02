Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $127.37 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

