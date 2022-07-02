Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

ETN stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.91. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.