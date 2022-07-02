Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.