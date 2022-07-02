eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.19.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. eBay has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in eBay by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 177,712 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 19.6% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in eBay by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 397,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of eBay by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,504 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

