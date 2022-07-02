Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $157.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

