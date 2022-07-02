Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.42

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.42 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 5239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Element Solutions by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,410,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 342,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

