Elementis (LON:ELM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $96.33

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.33 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 97.36 ($1.19), with a volume of 129625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.40 ($1.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11. The company has a market cap of £574.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.78.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

