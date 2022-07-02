Ellevest Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $14,872,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD opened at $1,161.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,227.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,373.33. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.