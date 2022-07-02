Ellevest Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,203 shares of company stock worth $1,166,176 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.