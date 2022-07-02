Ellevest Inc. Purchases 204 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Middlesex Water by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Middlesex Water by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $75.77 and a twelve month high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 49.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

