Ellevest Inc. Purchases 673 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 34.1% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,198,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,014,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $128.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.64. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.