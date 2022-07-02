Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $508.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

