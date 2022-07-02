Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,306 shares of company stock worth $1,461,383. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

NYSE PLTR opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 5.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

