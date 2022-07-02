Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91.

