Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.18

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$51.18 and last traded at C$51.18, with a volume of 9141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.70.

EQB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.21.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 9.8999996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.39%.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.