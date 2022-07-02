Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

