Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stake Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $17,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

