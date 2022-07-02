Essentra (LON:ESNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $248.50

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 248.50 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.09), with a volume of 32764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Essentra from GBX 365 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 315.10. The company has a market capitalization of £745.17 million and a PE ratio of 27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

