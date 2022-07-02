Essex LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.76 and a 200 day moving average of $432.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

