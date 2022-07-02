Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.65

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 2729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

