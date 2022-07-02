Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.27

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 1314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $54,755,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $15,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

