Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives $56.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.