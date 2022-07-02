Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

