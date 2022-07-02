Fifth Third Bancorp Has $103.91 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $103,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 223,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 10,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

