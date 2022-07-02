Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $3,810,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 70,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $173.64 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

