Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Hershey by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Hershey stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.66. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,560 shares of company stock valued at $107,592,615 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

