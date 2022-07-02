Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

MSFT stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.69. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

