First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 7,239 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

